Tata Motors bags additional order of 148 buses from BMTC

Tata Motors announced that it has secured an additional order for 148 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Tata Motors wholly owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, will supply, operate and maintain the Tata Starbus EV 12-metre low-floor electric buses for period of 12 years. This order follows an earlier order of 921 electric buses, most of which have been delivered, and are running successfully with an uptime of over 95% by BMTC.

Ramachandran R., IAS, MD, BMTC, said, We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with Tata Motors with these additional 148 electric buses for our fleet modernisation. The performance of the existing Tata electric buses has been exceptional, aligning perfectly with our commitment to sustainable and efficient public transportation. The larger e-bus fleet will significantly enhance our capacity to provide eco-friendly, comfortable and reliable services to the citizens of Bengaluru.

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, stated, We are honoured by BMTCs continued trust in our e-mobility solutions. This additional order of 148 buses is a testament to the proven success of our Starbus EVs and the operational excellence delivered in Bengalurus urban environment. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that benefit both the community and the environment.

Till date, Tata Motors e-buses have cumulatively clocked more than 2.5 crore kilometres in Bengaluru alone. This has contributed to a significant reduction in tailpipe emissions, achieving a decrease of approximately 14,000t CO2.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.71% to Rs 742.80 on the BSE.

