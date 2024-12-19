Easy Trip Planners collaborates with OLX India to offer travel services

Easy Trip Planners announced a strategic partnership with OLX India to introduce travel booking services on OLX's platform.

The collaboration will integrate a new Travel section on OLX, allowing its 35 million monthly active users to book flights, hotels, and holiday packages.

Through this partnership, OLX users will have access to EaseMyTrips travel services directly within the OLX platform interface. The partnership aims to offer exclusive deals and dedicated customer support for travel bookings.

Deepesh Jain, CBO (non autos) OLX India, said, We are thrilled to partner with EaseMyTrip to bring a new level of convenience to our users. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to offer a broader range of services to our customers, making OLX not just a marketplace for buying and selling but a one-stop solution for various needs, including travel. We believe this partnership will greatly enhance the user experience and bring immense value to our growing community.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, stated, We are excited to join hands with OLX India in this innovative venture. The integration of our travel services within the OLX platform will allow us to reach a wider audience, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities, where OLX has a strong presence. Our goal is to provide OLX users with a seamless and enjoyable travel booking experience, backed by our robust technology and customer support.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Shares of Easy Trip Planners fell 1.78% to Rs 16.59 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News