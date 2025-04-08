Tata Motors Group global wholesales stands at 3.66 lakh in Q4 FY25

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,66,177 nos., lower by 3%, as compared to Q4 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY25 were at 1,07,765 nos., lower by 3%, over Q4 FY24.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q4 FY25 were at 1,46,999 nos., lower by 6% as compared to Q4 FY24.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 1,11,413 vehicles, higher by 1% as compared to Q4 FY24. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 7,070 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,343 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles)

