Dolphin Offshore inks lease agreement for "Prabha"- DP2 Accommodation Barge

Beluga International DMCC, Dubai (Beluga), wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) (Dolphin) has entered into a Lease agreement today viz., 08 April 2025 with Ballast Shipping S.A. DE C.V for leasing of Prabha- DP2 Accommodation Barge (Previously known as Vikrant Dolphin) for a period of 3 years. The total estimated value of this agreement is approximately USD 32.85 Millions ~ to Rs 281 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News