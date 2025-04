From ICRA

Tanfac Industries has received upgrade in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Fund-based Limits -Working Capital Facilities (Rs 20 crore) - ICRA A+; Stable

Non-fund-based Facilities - Working Capital Facilities (Rs 68 crore) - [ICRA]A1+

Short-term Fund Based/Non-Fund Based Standby Line of Credit (Rs 2 crore) - ICRA A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News