Tata Motors, HAL, RVNL, Adani Enterprises will be watched

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
* Tata Motors: Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu for a new vehicle manufacturing facility (investment: Rs 9,000 crore over 5 years).

* Gopal Snacks: The ethnic snack maker will begin trading on the stock exchanges today. The issue price was set at Rs 401 per share. The company's Rs 650 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 9.02 times on its closing day.

* Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Secured contracts worth Rs 8,073 crore from the Defence Ministry for helicopters.

* Auto Sector: Government announces new electric mobility promotion scheme with Rs 500 crore outlay.

* Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): JV with Salasar receives Letter of Award for transmission line construction in Madhya Pradesh.

* Adani Enterprises: Adani ConneX's Hyderabad site awarded five-star safety grading by British Safety Council.

* IIFL Finance: Approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via share and NCD issuance.

* Vedanta: To appeal SEBI order directing Rs 77.6 crore payment to Cairn UK.

* DLF: Unit to raise up to Rs 600 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.

* Balkrishna Industries: Income Tax department conducting searches at offices and manufacturing units. Company cooperating fully.

* Azad Engineering: Signed a seven-year contract with GE Vernova for supply of high-complex rotating airfoils (value: S$35 million).

* Sanofi India: Partners with Emcure Pharmaceuticals to distribute cardiovascular products.

* PC Jeweller: Receives one-time settlement approval from State Bank of India for outstanding dues.

* Dynamatic Technologies: Partners with Deutsche Aircraft to manufacture rear fuselage for D328eco regional aircraft.

* South Indian Bank & Federal Bank: Halt new co-branded credit card issuance until regulatory compliance is met. Existing customers unaffected.

* Power Mech Projects: Incorporates new wholly owned subsidiary PMTS.

* Droneacharya Aerial: Receives service order for DGCA-certified drone pilot training.

* Cyient: Signs multiyear services agreement with Airbus for cabin and cargo engineering.

* Cholamandalam Investment: Acquires land worth Rs 735 crore from DLF IT Offices Chennai.

* L&T Finance: Clarifies continuation of financial products and services under the brand name.

* Indian Hume Pipe: Secures Rs 230 crore orders from Telangana government for water projects.

* Bharat Forge: Approves fundraise of Rs 50 crore via NCDs and unsecured loan.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

