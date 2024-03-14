Desjardins selects Wipro to transform its credit solutions

Wipro announced that it has been selected by Desjardins to transform their credit solutions for members and clients.

Wipro Gallagher Solutions' (WGS), a Wipro Company and leading provider of cloud-based Loan Origination Systems (LOS), flagship NetOxygen solution will integrate and manage Desjardins' multiple in-house and legacy systems to bring all their Loan Origination Systems into one platform, resulting in improved customer experience, efficiency gains and cost savings.

This transformation program will provide Desjardins members and clients with a convenient digital lending experience that is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It will also eliminate operational tasks through automation, enabling Desjardins employees to focus on advisory services and the handling of more complex transactions.

