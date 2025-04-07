Tata Motors' JLR division records wholesales of 111,413 units in Q4

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover's wholesales for Q4 FY25 were 111,413 units, up 1.1% as compared with Q4 FY24.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (up 14.4%), Europe (up 10.9%), flat in the UK (up 0.8%), lower in China (down 29.4%) and Overseas (down 8.1%).

Retail sales for the fourth quarter of 108,232 units were down 5.1% compared to Q4 FY24.

The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 66.3% of total wholesale volumes in Q4 FY25 and 67.8% for the full year.

For the full year ended 31 March 2025, wholesale volumes of 400,898 and retail sales of 428,854 were flat compared to the prior year.

"In addition, JLR achieved its net debt zero target, ending the financial year net cash positive, a key Reimagine strategy target," company said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, which is a part of Tata Sons.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 5,451 crore on 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1,12,833 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip slumped 7.61% to currently trade at Rs 567.15 on the BSE.

