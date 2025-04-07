Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's arm receives permission from European Commission to market Dyrupeg

Aurobindo Pharma's arm receives permission from European Commission to market Dyrupeg

Image
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has received permission from the European Commission (EC) to market Dyrupeg in the European Union.

The committee for medicinal products (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency had adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Dyrupeg.

Dyrupeg is a biosimilar medicine containing the active substance pegfilgrastim, intended to reduce the duration of neutropenia and prevent febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.40% to currently trade at Rs 1,089.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

