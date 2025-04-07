Refex Renewables secures Rs 79-cr order for Bio-CNG Plant in Coimbatore

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power, has received a Rs 78.54 crore order from the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation for the establishment of a 250 TPD Bio-CNG plant in Coimbatore.

The project involves the establishment of the Bio-CNG plant under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a period of 20 years.

The scheduled commissioning date (SCD) for the full capacity of the project is set for 19 months from the date of the concession agreement, which is expected to be signed within 30 days from the date of the letter of award (LOA).

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure is engaged in the business of rendering engineering, procurement, and construction services in respect of ground solar power plants, solar water pumps, and home systems.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 8.54 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 22.6% YoY to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure dropped 4.30% to Rs 620 on the BSE.

