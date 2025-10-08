Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26.

JLR stated that volumes had reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLRs US exports.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 76.7% of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY26, down from 77.2% in the prior quarter and up from 67.0% YoY, reflecting the prioritisation of JLRs most profitable models.

Retail sales for the second quarter of 85,495 units were down 17.1% YoY and down 8.7% compared to Q1 FY26.

Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the second quarter were down in all markets, comprising the UK (down 32.3%), North America (down 9.0%), Europe (down 12.1%), China (down 22.5%), MENA1 (down 15.8%) and Overseas (down 4.1%).

The UK was particularly impacted by the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the cyber incident in September, while a reduction in domestically produced vehicle sales from Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV (CJLR) in China was partially offset by an increase in imported vehicle sales.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company had reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip shed 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 692.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advance Agrolife rises on debut

Titan Company spurts as consumer businesses grow 20% YoY in Q2 FY26

Keystone Realtors rises after recording pre-sales of Rs 7.63 bn in Q2

RBI issues draft norms for transition to expected credit loss framework

INR lingers around record low levels amid firm dollar overseas

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story