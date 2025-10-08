Tata Motors' JLR reports over 24% YoY fall in Q2 wholesales; clocks retail sales of 85,495 units

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26.
JLR stated that volumes had reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLRs US exports.
The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 76.7% of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY26, down from 77.2% in the prior quarter and up from 67.0% YoY, reflecting the prioritisation of JLRs most profitable models.
Retail sales for the second quarter of 85,495 units were down 17.1% YoY and down 8.7% compared to Q1 FY26.
Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the second quarter were down in all markets, comprising the UK (down 32.3%), North America (down 9.0%), Europe (down 12.1%), China (down 22.5%), MENA1 (down 15.8%) and Overseas (down 4.1%).
The UK was particularly impacted by the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the cyber incident in September, while a reduction in domestically produced vehicle sales from Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV (CJLR) in China was partially offset by an increase in imported vehicle sales.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.
The company had reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26.
The scrip shed 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 692.55 on the BSE.
