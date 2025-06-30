Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Marksans Pharma announced that its subsidiary, Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. has received the Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA.

The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories, Inc. located at Farmingdale, New York, USA from 16 April 2025 to 24 April 2025.

