Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Marksans Pharma announced that its subsidiary, Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. has received the Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA.

The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories, Inc. located at Farmingdale, New York, USA from 16 April 2025 to 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Pound net speculative longs fall further

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story