Tata Motors Ltd soars 2.53%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 961.95, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.87% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 68.55% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 961.95, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 4.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24396.7, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 957.75, up 2.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 60.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

