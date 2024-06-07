Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 125.3, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 141.19% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 13.42% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49291.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 150.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 530.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

