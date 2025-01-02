Tata Motors' total sales rises to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 2,35,599 units in December 2024, registering growth of 0.26% as compared with 2,34,981 units in December 2023.

Total domestic sales increased 1% YoY to 76,599 units in December 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 1% to 33,875 units in December 2024 from 34,180 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in December 2024 stood at 15,968 units, down 5.24% as compared with 16,851 units in December 2023.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in December 2024 stood at 16,604 units, down 5.61% compared to 17,591 units in December 2023.

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales rose 1% to 44,289 units in December 2024 as compared with 43,675 units sold in December 2023.

Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors, said, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles registered domestic sales of 91,260 units in Q3 FY25, witnessing a marginal YoY decline of ~1% over Q3 FY24 and marking a significant improvement over the 19% YoY decline in sales recorded in Q2 FY25. Further, sales in December 2024 were ~24% higher than those recorded in November 2024.

Propelled by a resurgence in construction and mining activities post-monsoon, plus the festive season demand, the HCV segment witnessed robust sequential quarter on quarter (QoQ) growth in sales during Q3 FY25, even as the YoY sales declined 9% due to limited growth in end-use segments.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Tata passenger electric mobility, said, The PV industry posted moderate growth in CY24 and is expected to touch a sales volume of 4.3 million units, with strong growth in the SUV segment and sustained traction for emission-friendly powertrains. In Q3 FY25, the industry saw a strong revival, driven by increased retails in the festive season.

For Tata Motors, CY24 was the fourth consecutive year of highest-ever annual sales with 565,000 units sold. We registered strong growth in our SUV portfolio with successful product introductions built on our proven multipowertrain strategy. CNG volumes grew a substantial 77%, with over 120,000 CNG vehicles sold in CY24. SUV volumes grew a robust 19%, with Punch selling over 200,000 units to emerge as the highest selling car model in India in CY24.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company reported a 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on a 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rose 0.27% to Rs 751.25 on the BSE.

