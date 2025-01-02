Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar module order

Waaree Energies announced that it has received an order for supply of solar modules for 150 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India.

The project entails the supply of 150 MWp of solar PV modules, with the commencement of module supply scheduled for FY 2025-26.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India, with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Presently, it is engaged in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, the setting up of projects in solar space, and the sale of electricity. The company operated five manufacturing facilities in India spread over an area of 143.01 acres. It operates one factory each located at Surat, Tumb; Nandigram, Chikhli in Gujarat, India; and the IndoSolar Facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company reported 14.77% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 361.65 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 315.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 1.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,574.38 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Waaree Energies rose 0.11% to Rs 2,863.90 on the BSE.

