Tata Power and Asian Development Bank sign MoU

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
To explore financing solutions for ongoing power infra and clean energy projects

Tata Power and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) coinciding with the ongoing Climate Conference (COP29) at Baku, Azerbaijan, to evaluate financing for its several strategic projects aimed at enhancing India's power infrastructure and promoting renewable and clean energy.

The MoU outlines the evaluation of financing for several key ongoing projects such as the 966 MW Solar Wind Hybrid project and Pumped Hydro Storage Project and other projects in the pipeline around energy transition, decarbonization, and battery storage as well as ongoing financing for capex towards strengthening the distribution networks managed by Tata Power.

The total estimated project cost is approximately US $4.25 billion.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

