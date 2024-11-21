Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slips to fresh lifetime low beyond 84.50/$ mark; Weak local equities, dollar strength weighs

INR slips to fresh lifetime low beyond 84.50/$ mark; Weak local equities, dollar strength weighs

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee depreciated by 8 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.50 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, dragged down by massive sell-off in domestic equity markets and surging crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and touched the lowest-ever level of 84.51 against the greenback during intra-day. The unit ended the session at 84.50 (provisional) against the dollar, surpassing its previous all-time low closing level of 84.46 recorded on November 14. The domestic equity indices ended with substantial losses on Thursday. the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex fell 422.59 or 0.54% at 77155.79 while the NIFTY 50 index declined 168.40 points or 0.72% at 23350.10. Meanwhile, the American currency strengthened due to safe-haven appeal amid escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, while the continuous outflow of foreign funds also put pressure on the domestic unit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Karnataka Milk Federation launches Nandini products in Delhi-NCR market

Nokia, Microsoft Azure extend multi-year deal for data centre scalability

LIVE news: Ola Electric begins restructuring, may lay off nearly 500 employees

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

Domestic solar installations surge 167% to 16.4 GW in Jan-Sep: Mercom

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story