Tata Power announces strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Tata Power has embarked on a data-driven transformation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the country's transition to a greener, smarter, and more consumer-centric energy ecosystem.

Tata Power is strengthening operational efficiencies, enhancing grid resilience, and empowering its large consumer base, spread across multiple states, to be active participants in India's clean energy future and transition to a low-carbon economy.

India stands at the forefront of a global energy transformation, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting the country to lead global energy demand growth over the next two decades. Tata Power is championing this transition through a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to modernize its digital infrastructure and drive intelligent energy management. The evolution of energy systems demands real-time analytics, automation, and decentralized power generation to optimize supply and demand. Digitalization enables grid stability, predictive maintenance, and seamless energy transactions, ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency. Tata Power's partnership with AWS exemplifies this digital-first approach, harnessing cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to build a smarter, more efficient power ecosystem.

Tata Power has already laid a robust digital foundation by migrating 23 mission-critical applications to AWS using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This shift enhances scalability, security, and real-time operational efficiency across key areas such as power generation, renewables, grid management, sales, and finance. Additionally, the company has adopted a server-less architecture with AWS Step Functions, optimizing energy transactions and grid operations in response to fluctuating demand patterns.

At the core of this transformation are two specialized data lakes dedicated to power generation and renewables, which ingest real-time data from solar farms, wind assets, smart meters, and Industrial IoT devices. Using AWS Glue, Tata Power integrates these vast datasets into Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), unlocking AI-powered analytics for predictive maintenance, grid optimization, and demand forecasting.

