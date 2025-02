The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stated in its monthly update Corporate bonds issuances at Rs 7.25 lakh crore were higher during 2024-25 (up to December) than Rs 6.09 lakh crore a year ago. Corporate bond yields generally softened across ratings and tenor spectrums while the corresponding risk premia showed mixed trend, during January 16 February 13, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News