Bharat Forge arm joins hands with AM General to supply artillery cannons to US

Bharat Forge announced that its 100% subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AM General, USA for the supply of made in India advanced artillery cannons to the United States.

According to an exchange filing, the LOI was signed during the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, marking the first-ever supply of cannons from an Indian defense manufacturer to the United States. This milestone highlights the strengthening bilateral defense cooperation between the two nations.

The company mentioned that, building upon its extensive expertise in artillery systems and its prior collaboration with AM General, KSSL was continuing to establish itself as a key player in the global defense industry. It further added that it had recently entered into an agreement with AM General to co-develop a wide range of next-generation artillery solutions, which included mounted, towed, and ultra-light gun systems in both 105mm and 155mm calibers.

The firm stated that this initiative follows the India-U.S. bilateral defense meeting, which reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between the two nations and their joint efforts in strengthening defense industrial cooperation. It also underscores India's growing defence manufacturing footprint and its emergence as a trusted supplier of advanced weaponry to global markets.

Baba Kalyani, chairman & managing director, Bharat Forge, said, Supply of made in India critical defence systems to the United States is pathbreaking! We at KSSL are proud to be the first Indian company to supply cannons to the U.S. It is a testament to our capabilities and a major advancement in our mission to be a world-leading artillery solutions provider. This agreement underscores the trust and confidence that global defence leaders, such as AM General, place in our capabilities. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, battle-proven solutions to meet modern warfare requirements.

John Chadbourne, executive vice president, AM General, said, This Letter of Intent with KSSL represents an important step in expanding our strategic partnership. Given KSSLs proven artillery capabilities and our shared commitment to technological innovation, we see tremendous potential in bringing advanced artillery solutions to the U.S. defence forces. AM General and Mandus are looking forward to exploring this collaboration with Kalyani Group to ultimately deliver advanced mobile artillery capabilities.

Bharat Forge (BFL) is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group providing engineering solutions for diverse automotive and industrial applications. It is Indias one of the largest forging company with forging-based engine and chassis components with focus on crankshafts and front-axle beams, largest exporter of auto components and amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial components. It has a diversified global customer base including the top five CV and PV manufacturers in the world.

The company has reported 8.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 346 crore on a 7.4% decline in total revenue to Rs 2,096 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

