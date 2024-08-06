Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 17293.62 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company declined 0.16% to Rs 970.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 972.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 17293.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15213.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17293.6215213.29 14 OPM %17.7017.84 -PBDT2463.232134.31 15 PBT1490.341240.87 20 NP970.91972.49 0
