Tata Power Company consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 17293.62 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company declined 0.16% to Rs 970.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 972.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 17293.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15213.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17293.6215213.2917.7017.842463.232134.311490.341240.87970.91972.49

