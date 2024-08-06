Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 17.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.36% to Rs 67.89 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 17.89% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 45.36% to Rs 67.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 124.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.67.89124.2624.3315.1211.4513.098.149.316.848.33

