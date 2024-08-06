Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 551.35% to Rs 2.41 croreNet profit of Raunaq International rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 551.35% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.410.37 551 OPM %-7.05-154.05 -PBDT0.160.11 45 PBT0.150.07 114 NP0.100.04 150
