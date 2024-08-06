Raunaq International standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 551.35% to Rs 2.41 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 551.35% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.410.37-7.05-154.050.160.110.150.070.100.04

