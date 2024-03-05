Tata Power Company Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 398.35, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.42% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% gain in NIFTY and a 78.3% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 398.35, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 1.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40466.6, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 400, up 1.37% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 82.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

