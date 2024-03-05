Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Mar 05 2024
Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 29739.25, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 63.68% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29739.25, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 19.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20840.2, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40029 shares today, compared to the daily average of 45696 shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 29869.85, up 1.21% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 64.34% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 63.68% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Mar 05 2024

