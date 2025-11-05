Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.63% to Rs 28.79 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 44.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.63% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.7938.20-51.34-22.54-29.40-46.94-29.84-47.26-14.53-44.97

