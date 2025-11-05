Nuvama Wealth Management standalone net profit declines 85.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.59% to Rs 187.73 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management declined 85.37% to Rs 46.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.59% to Rs 187.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 515.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.187.73515.5540.6271.9066.65341.6162.32337.6446.35316.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News