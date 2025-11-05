Pradeep Metals standalone net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 82.28 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 19.55% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 82.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.2871.9915.6914.2211.499.139.227.216.425.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News