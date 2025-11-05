SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.21% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 14.01% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.21% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.7712.7127.0824.784.483.834.043.452.932.57

