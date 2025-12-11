Tata Steel gains after board nod to acquire over 50% stake in TPPL

Tata Steel advanced 1.57% to Rs 164.75 after the company's board approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets (TPPL) from Thriveni Earthmovers (TEMPL), for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore.

TTPL holds 100% stake in Brahmani River Pellets (BRPL), which operates a 4 MTPA pellet plant at Jajpur, Odisha along with a 212 Kilometer slurry pipeline. Its turnover was Rs 2,479.34 crore in FY25.

Tata Steel acquired 90,06,801 shares of face value Rs 10 each comprising 50.01% equity stake in TPPL from TEMPL. The acquisition is aimed at securing a long-term supply of iron ore pellets for the companys operations in India.

Post-transaction, Tata Steel will hold 50.01% in TPPL, while the remaining 49.99% stake will continue to be held by Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL). The deal is expected to be completed within a 3 4 months, subject to regulatory approvals. Meanwhile, the companys board accorded in-principle approval for the 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam. marking Phase 1 of a broader expansion plan The project will help the company scale up its long products portfolio, particularly in the high-growth retail and construction segments. The board also approved funding to design and engineering of a 2.5 MTPA Thin Slab Cluster and Rolling facility at Tata Steel Meramandali. This expansion will enhance the companys finished steel capacity, especially for thinner gauge products.

Further, the companys board approved the plan to set up a 0.7 MTPA Hot Rolled Pickling and Galvanizing Line (HRPGL) at its Tarapur Cold Rolling Complex in Maharashtra. This will be first of its kind facility in India, it is expected to strengthen the companys offerings for automotive customers and support import substitution. Furthermore, the company said that it has signed MoU with Lloyd Metals & Energy to partner in the areas of iron ore mining, logistics including slurry pipeline, pellet and steel making. The companies plan to jointly explore opportunities in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, including operating mining concessions, developing a greenfield 6 MTPA steel plant in two phases, and driving cooperation in LMELs ongoing integrated steel projects. All proposed initiatives are subject to further detailed evaluation, due diligence, and receipt of requisite internal and regulatory approvals.