Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

Glenmark Pharma's U.S. arm to launch Leucovorin Calcium Injection in the U.S. Market

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has unveiled plans for the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial single-dose vial.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Leucovorin Calcium for Injection, 350 mg/vial, marketed by Hospira Inc. Glenmark stated that distribution of the product will begin in December 2025.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending October 2025, the company said the U.S. market for Leucovorin Calcium for Injection, 350 mg/vial recorded annual sales of approximately $16.8 million, including the brand product and all available therapeutic equivalents.

Glenmark emphasized that its Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial is approved only for the indications listed on its FDA-approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial, further expanding our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.24% to Rs 1,957.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AI for Good Governance: Gandhinagar Pre-Summit Strengthens India's Vision for Responsible, Inclusive AI

Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two property in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Wakefit Innovations IPO ends with subscription of 2.52 times

KPIL-HGINFRA JV bags Thane Metro Rail Project

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story