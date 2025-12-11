Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

At board meeting held on 11 December 2025

The board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial at its meeting held on 11 December 2025 has approved the issuance of up to 15000 Listed, Rated, Senior, Secured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs 1,00,000/- per debenture, including a green shoe option of 7,500 NCDs on private placement basis. The NCDs will be allotted on 17 December 2025.

