Tata Steel Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oct 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 175.4, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 175.4, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25147.6. The Sensex is at 82040, up 0.33%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 3.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10136.55, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 491.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 176.25, up 1.97% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

