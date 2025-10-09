Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1024.95, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26656.4, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1028.8, up 0.32% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 40.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 41.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

