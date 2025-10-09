NMDC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 78.13, up 2.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10136.55, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 247.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 78.5, up 2.52% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 3.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.73% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 10.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.