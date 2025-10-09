Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Technocraft Industries (India) rallied 5.80% to Rs 2,338.40 after the company announced its proposal to invest GBP 10 million over the next three years as part of its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom.The investment aims to enhance digital engineering services, enabling the company to deliver innovative solutions to its UK and European customers.
The investment underscores the companys commitment to strengthening its UK presence and will result in the creation of 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the country.
Navneet Kumar Saraf, CEO of Technocraft Industries (India) said: The UK represents a key growth market for us, and this investment highlights our confidence in its talent base and innovation ecosystem. By creating highly skilled engineering and technical roles, we aim to contribute to the UKs industrial capabilities while supporting our global growth ambitions."
Technocraft Industries (India) is an Indian multi-national company with interest across closures, scaffolding systems, formworks, textiles & engineering services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, India and in China. It distributes its products through its overseas offices situated at United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, New Zealand, USA, Canada, UAE.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 79.40 crore despite 2% jump in net sales to Rs 632.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app