Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Technocraft Inds jumps on plan to invest 10 million in UK

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Technocraft Industries (India) rallied 5.80% to Rs 2,338.40 after the company announced its proposal to invest GBP 10 million over the next three years as part of its expansion strategy in the United Kingdom.

The investment aims to enhance digital engineering services, enabling the company to deliver innovative solutions to its UK and European customers.

The investment underscores the companys commitment to strengthening its UK presence and will result in the creation of 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the country.

Navneet Kumar Saraf, CEO of Technocraft Industries (India) said: The UK represents a key growth market for us, and this investment highlights our confidence in its talent base and innovation ecosystem. By creating highly skilled engineering and technical roles, we aim to contribute to the UKs industrial capabilities while supporting our global growth ambitions."

Technocraft Industries (India) is an Indian multi-national company with interest across closures, scaffolding systems, formworks, textiles & engineering services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, India and in China. It distributes its products through its overseas offices situated at United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, New Zealand, USA, Canada, UAE.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 1.3% to Rs 79.40 crore despite 2% jump in net sales to Rs 632.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

G M Breweries spurts after Q2 PAT soars 61% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex spurts 270 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Panacea Biotec wins order of Rs 127 cr

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story