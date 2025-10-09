Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, We Win Ltd, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd and Hybrid Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 October 2025.

Jindal Photo Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1388 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 723 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 35.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2956 shares in the past one month. We Win Ltd soared 16.25% to Rs 69.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6526 shares in the past one month. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose 15.62% to Rs 1069.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 804 shares in the past one month.