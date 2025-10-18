Tata Tech Q2 PAT drops 3% QoQ to Rs 165 cr

Tata Technologies' consolidated net profit declined 2.81% to Rs 165.50 crore despite a 6.35% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1323.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue and profit increased 2.07% and 5.14% in Q2 FY26, respectively.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 225.87 crore in Q2 FY26, down 2.87% QoQ and up 3.86% YoY.
Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 207.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 3.8% QoQ. Operating EBITDA margin fell 15.7% in Q2 FY26 as against 18.2% in Q2 FY25.
Services segment revenue of Rs 1,012.8 crore in Q2 FY26, up 5.1% QoQ. In USD terms, services segment revenues came in at $115.6 million in Q2 FY26, up 2.7% QoQ.
In Q2 FY26, [LTM] attrition came in at 15.1% compared with 13.1% in Q2 FY25. Workforce strength stood at 12,402 as on 30th September 2025.
Warren Harris, chief executive officer and managing director, said: Q2 FY26 was a quarter of strong progress and positive momentum. We achieved a return to growth, upheld margin discipline, strengthened our strategic position in Europe, advanced our innovation agenda, and continued to invest in talent and partnerships that fuel long-term value creation. While we may see some shortterm, tactical challenges in Q3, we remain confident in a solid rebound in Q4, supported by a robust pipeline, improving demand trends, and continued operational excellence. As we move into the second half of FY26, we do so with strong momentum, a resilient foundation, and a clear focus on accelerating sustainable, technology-led growth.
Savitha Balachandran, chief financial officer, said: Q2 FY26 marked a quarter of financial resilience and operational discipline. Our margin performance remained stable despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges. We maintained a healthy balance sheet, enabling continued investments in strategic priorities. Looking ahead, while we remain cautious about near-term demand softness, we are confident in our ability to navigate the environment and deliver sustainable value creation in the second half of the fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the company announced a strategic collaboration with Synopsys, the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems, to accelerate the shift towards software-defined mobility. Both companies will leverage each others expertise to provide innovative solutions that address SDV complexity and enable OEMs to assume a leadership role in a fast-changing mobility world.
Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.
The counter shed 0.98% to end at Rs 685.55 on the BSE.
