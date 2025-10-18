Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports turnaround Q2 numbers

Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 2.76 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 49.58 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 50.02 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit dropped 56.12%, while net sales fell 20% in Q2 FY26.
Total expenses decreased 8.35% to Rs 49.82 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 54.36 crore reported in Q2 FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 21.57 crore (down 12.35% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were Rs 8.10 crore (down 2.52% YoY) during the period under review.
The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 0.58 crore, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the same period last year.
On a half-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in H1 FY26, against a net loss of Rs 5.39 crore posted in H1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 17.08% YoY to Rs 111.62 crore in H1 FY26.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.
The counter declined 2.40% to settle at Rs 144.15 on Friday.
