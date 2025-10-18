Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Mukand to transfer part of industrial machinery biz to Mukand Heavy Engineering

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Mukand and Mukand Heavy Engineering (MHEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 18 October 2025, for transfer of part of Industrial Machinery Business namely designing, manufacturing, erecting and commissioning EOT Cranes, other materials handling and process plant equipment activities (Transferred Business) from the Company to MHEL via slump sale on a going concern basis on such terms and conditions as mentioned in the BTA.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

