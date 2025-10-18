Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.66% to Rs 128.95 crore

Net Loss of Zota Health Care reported to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 91.66% to Rs 128.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.128.9567.284.90-1.294.13-3.18-14.38-12.69-15.95-12.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News