Tata Technologies announces strategic partnership with Emerson

To innovate intelligent, automated testing and validation solutions for next-generation mobility

Tata Technologies and Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today jointly announced a strategic partnership to innovate integrated testing and validation solutions for global OEMs in the automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicle sectors.

By combining Tata Technologies' deep expertise in systems engineering, E/E architecture, and mobility platform development with Emerson's industry-leading, software-connected test and measurement solutions, this partnership aims to empower manufacturers to tackle the complexities of next-generation mobility. Together, we will enable the rapid, intelligent, and cost efficient validation of software-defined, connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles accelerating development cycles, reducing costs, and helping OEMs deliver competitive products to market faster.