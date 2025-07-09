Tata Technologies announces strategic partnership with Emerson

To innovate intelligent, automated testing and validation solutions for next-generation mobility
Tata Technologies and Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today jointly announced a strategic partnership to innovate integrated testing and validation solutions for global OEMs in the automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicle sectors.
By combining Tata Technologies' deep expertise in systems engineering, E/E architecture, and mobility platform development with Emerson's industry-leading, software-connected test and measurement solutions, this partnership aims to empower manufacturers to tackle the complexities of next-generation mobility. Together, we will enable the rapid, intelligent, and cost efficient validation of software-defined, connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles accelerating development cycles, reducing costs, and helping OEMs deliver competitive products to market faster.
Nachiket Paranjpe, President and Head of Automotive Sales at Tata Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm on the collaboration We are thrilled to collaborate with Emerson to innovate intelligent, automated testing and validation solutions that address the growing complexity of connected, autonomous, and software-defined mobility platforms. This partnership reinforces our commitment to engineering a software-defined future, helping OEMs innovate faster, and deliver connected, autonomous, and sustainable mobility that delivers a great customer experience.
