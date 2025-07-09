Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to conduct two day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction for Rs One Lakh crore

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India has noted that on a review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions, it has been decided to conduct a Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Wednesday, July 09, 2025 for a notified amount of Rs 100000 crore with a tenor of 2 days.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

