5paisa Capital consolidated net profit declines 42.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of 5paisa Capital declined 42.51% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 102.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.77.69102.2432.4236.4917.9930.1915.5026.8911.5520.09

