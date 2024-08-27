Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Technologies rises after block deal

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Tata Technologies added 0.88% to Rs 1,057.90 after following block deal in early trade today.

On the BSE 1.38 crore shares of the company has traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume 17.04 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

On the NSE 76.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far as against an average trading volume 14.42 lakh shares in the past three months.

About 1.3 crore equity shares or 3.3% stake changed hands at price of Rs 1,027 per share in the company. The names of buyer and sellers were not ascertained immediately. The total transaction value is worth Rs 1,367.4 crore.

As of 30 June 2024, promoters of Tata Technologies held a 55.39% stake in the company.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

