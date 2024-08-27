Jharkhand's Champai Soren set to join BJP amid rift with JMM

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30 in Ranchi, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma announced Soren's decision on X, accompanied by a photo of Soren meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Champai Soren, an Indian politician, briefly served as the 7th Chief Minister of Jharkhand from February 2, 2024, to July 3, 2024, following the arrest of his predecessor Hemant Soren on money laundering charges by the Enforcement Directorate. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had appointed Champai over Hemant's wife, Kalpana Soren, to lead the state. However, his tenure was short, as he resigned less than a week after Hemant Soren was released on bail on June 28. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On August 18, feeling marginalized within the JMM, Champai Soren publicly expressed his dissatisfaction. He shared on social media his experiences of being sidelined and mentioned how he was abruptly asked to step down as chief minister. Additionally, he claimed that all his government programs scheduled for early July were canceled without his consent.

Nicknamed the "Jharkhand Tiger" for his contributions to the state's formation, Soren had recently dismissed rumors about quitting politics. Nonetheless, his planned transition to the BJP suggests a strategic shift, especially as the party gears up for the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Champai Soren's move to the BJP is expected to significantly impact Jharkhand's political dynamics as the state prepares for the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP, actively working to strengthen its foothold in the region, stands to gain from the inclusion of a prominent Adivasi leader like Champai Soren.

