Volumes jump at Tata Elxsi Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Tata Technologies Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 August 2024.

Tata Elxsi Ltd saw volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10510 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.7,950.00. Volumes stood at 50485 shares in the last session.

Tata Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 137.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.19% to Rs.1,050.60. Volumes stood at 4.12 lakh shares in the last session.

TVS Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 1938 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 293 shares. The stock rose 4.20% to Rs.14,547.85. Volumes stood at 530 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd witnessed volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60629 shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.142.75. Volumes stood at 57677 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd witnessed volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.76% to Rs.398.15. Volumes stood at 8.6 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

