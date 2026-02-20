Associate Sponsors

TCS collaborates with Cisco to launch CoE for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Cisco to launch a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad for Autonomous Enterprise Operations. The CoE aims to help enterprises move from rule-based automation to intelligent, self-governing operations that understand the context in real-time and take actions on their own. By enabling Zero-touch operations, the CoE will help organisations reduce complexities in operation and deliver exponential business outcomes by eliminating friction in their existing IT environment.

Based at the TCS Synergy Park Campus in Hyderabad, the CoE is aimed at developing solutions that make AI real for customers. The centre will act as an experience hub designed to enable customers to achieve higher levels of autonomy by following the TCS five-level Services Autonomy Model. It will bring together the best of TCS and Cisco to develop Next Gen AI-first solutions across industry verticals and demonstrate contextualized offerings tailored to client-specific business processes.

This shift towards 'Autonomous Operations' will be powered by an Agentic AI mesh, enabling systems to:

Sense and contextualize behavioral states in real time using observability Assist and automate through conversational AI layers Orchestrate and self-heal via intelligent automation frameworks

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

