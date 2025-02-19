TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

TCS to have on-site presence at MassRobotics' facility in Boston to support advance robotics technologies

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced its collaborative engagement with MassRobotics, the largest independent robotics hub in the world dedicated to advancing robotics and connected devices. Through this collaboration, TCS aims to support MassRobotics' mission to foster robotics innovation by engaging with startups, researchers, and industry leaders exploring applications focused on sectors such as retail, travel, transportation, hospitality, and consumer products.

As part of this initiative, TCS will have an on-site presence at MassRobotics' facility in Boston. This will allow TCS to directly collaborate with innovative robotics startups, research institutions, and industry leaders. TCS will engage with MassRobotics' community by providing technical expertise, mentorship, and industry insights while gaining exposure to emerging robotics trends and innovations, such as physical AI and robotics for specialized sectors. The collaboration will leverage TCS' deep expertise in AI, machine learning, and automation to advance robotics technologies for both technical and commercial applications across industries where robots enhance human work.

The alliance strengthens TCS' commitment to shaping the future of robotics by addressing the rising demand for automation across industries. The robotics market continues to expand, with the International Federation of Robotics projecting over 3 million units to be installed around the world in 2025. By combining TCS' technology expertise, contextual knowledge, and global reach with MassRobotics' innovation ecosystem, the initiative seeks to drive the development of cutting-edge robotics solutions that meet evolving business needs.

